In February, 5 more enterprises of the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company (formerly Ukroboronprom) were transformed into limited liability companies, thus, the corporatization of 33 enterprises has already been completed.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In February, five more strategic state-owned enterprises, which are part of the company, became business partnerships. There are already 33 of them in total. We would like to remind you that the transformation is taking place within the framework of the decision adopted at the second meeting of the supervisory board of the partnership," the message reads.

It is noted that the reform of the state sector of the defense-industrial complex opens the way to large-scale modernization of the Ukrainian defense industry, its technological renewal and makes the industry a driver of the development of the entire domestic economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC was headed by a member of the supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company David Lomdzharia.

In March 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers established the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company through the transformation of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

Ukroboronprom was created in December 2010, it includes more than 120 enterprises of the military-industrial complex.