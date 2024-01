The supervisory board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company (formerly Ukroboronprom) was headed by a member of the supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, David Lomdzharia.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On January 16, 2024, David Lomdzharia, who is a state representative from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, was elected as the chairman of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company. Among the main functions of the chairman of the supervisory board: convening meetings, organizing the board's work plan and monitoring its implementation, forming committees and coordination of their activities, preparation of the annual report of the supervisory board and other powers provided for by the company's charter and the regulations on the supervisory board," the message reads.

Since February 2022, Lomdzharia has been a member of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

It is noted that he has more than 25 years of experience working successfully with Fortune 500 companies and major international financial institutions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the supervisory board of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry.

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers established the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company by transforming the Ukroboronprom state concern.