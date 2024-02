Share:













On the Day of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the memory of activists who were killed during the Revolution of Dignity in 2014.

This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy set up lamps next to the memorial cross at the place of death of activists on Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in the center of Kyiv.

The cross was installed by the public in March 2014 at the site of the executions of the participants of the Revolution of Dignity. It is planned that in the future it should become part of the National Memorial Complex of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred - the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity.

It is noted that representatives of diplomatic institutions also took part in the commemoration ceremony.

In a video message on the occasion of the Day of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, Zelenskyy noted that today Ukraine honors the memory of how Ukrainians know how to fight for their own freedom on the squares, barricades, and today - at the front, the memory of the fact that in the most difficult moments of history Ukrainians never give up and that the unity of Ukrainians has no enemy capable of defeating it.

"The memory that we honor today is not in words, the courage that we multiply today on the battlefield, in the struggle that continues, in the war that is going on today, in the unity that we have not lost and that shows us the way now. The way of common values. Equality. Dignity. Respect. The path of our country to the European family. And, of course, the most important thing is the independence of Ukraine. All this ten years ago was an incentive for the people to fight. All this is an incentive for us today. To protect our land. To protect our freedom. To protect our tomorrow. To protect our Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Day of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred is celebrated annually on February 20 in accordance with the Presidential Decree of February 11, 2015. On this day, Ukraine honors the memory of citizens who were killed during the Revolution of Dignity (November 2013 - February 2014), defending democratic values and ideals, human rights and freedoms. On February 20, 2014, the largest number of people were killed in the center of the capital of Ukraine - 48.