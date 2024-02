Share:













Copied



Today, Ukrainians honor the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, citizens who were killed during the Revolution of Dignity, defending democratic values and ideals, human rights and freedoms.

Ukrainian News Agency recalls the history of the day.

The Day of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred is celebrated annually on February 20 in accordance with the Presidential Decree dated February 11, 2015.

On February 20, 2014, the largest number of people were killed in the center of the capital of Ukraine - 48. They, along with other 54 killed and mortally wounded participants of peaceful protests during the winter of 2013-2014 and five Maidan activists who were killed in the spring of 2014, defending democratic values and territorial integrity of Ukraine, were named Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

The events of that day became the culmination of the Revolution of Dignity. For not returning to the post-Soviet model of relations between the government and society, the rejection of "multi-vector" in the foreign policy course, the affirmation of the development of Ukraine as a democratic European country, a very high price has been paid - human lives.

The memory of the feat of the Heavenly Hundred is commemorated under the slogan "Grateful for freedom!"

The Day of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred is intended to perpetuate human, civic and national courage and self-sacrifice, the strength of spirit and resilience of citizens, thanks to which the course of the history of our country has been changed, to honor the feat of those who were killed for the ideals of democracy, human rights and freedom, and the European future of Ukraine.

This is a day of mourning, as it is associated with the deaths of citizens during the Revolution of Dignity and at the beginning of russian aggression in the east of Ukraine, but it is meant to commemorate not death, but the struggle for a dignified and free life, sacrifice and courage. A clear civic position and willingness to defend it to the end are the qualities that the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred possessed and which are worthy of emulation.

This year, the commemorative date will be held under the slogan "We remain worthy of our Heroes."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Dignity and Freedom and noted that Ukrainians must be strong and united in order to protect freedom and not lose their dignity.