Share:













Copied



Fierce fighting continues in the east of the country. Ukrainian defenders repel enemy attacks in all axes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the russian invasion as of the morning of Tuesday, February 20.

"Over the past 24 hours, there have been 81 combat clashes. In total, the enemy has launched 7 missile and 87 air strikes, launched 137 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, as a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded and killed among the civilian population High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff reports.

It is reported that the following areas were hit by airstrikes: Baranivka, Chernihiv Region; Bobylivka, Sumy Region; Staryi Saltiv, Chorne, Vilkhuvatka, Tabayivka, Pishchane, Synkivka of the Kharkiv Region, Orihhiv of the Zaporizhzhia Region. More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the Kupyansk axis, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful offensive attempts near Synkivka of the Kharkiv Region. It carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kupyansk of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 6 times near Terny of the Donetsk Region and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka of the Donetsk Region. New York of the Donetsk Region suffered an enemy airstrike.

In the Avdiyivka axis, our defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks near Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomayske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiyivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhaylivka of the Donetsk Region, where 21 attacks by the occupiers were repelled.

In the Novopavlivsk axis, the enemy once tried to carry out an offensive in the area of the village of Staromayorske, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks by invaders near Malynivka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"In the Kherson axis, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold positions and repulse the assaults of the occupation troops. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out our units from the occupied positions. Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 5 unsuccessful assaults," the General Staff noted.

Ukrainian defenders are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

"During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 personnel concentration areas, 1 control post, and 10 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 23 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs. The units of the missile forces inflicted strikes on 1 control point, 4 ammunition depots and 5 artillery means of the enemy," the General Staff said further.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian army attacked the Poltava Region with attack drones on the night of Tuesday, February 20. As a result of the attack, an industrial facility was damaged and a fire broke out.