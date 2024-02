Share:













Overnight into Tuesday, February 20, the russian army attacked the Poltava Region with attack drones. As a result of the attack, an industrial facility was damaged and a fire broke out.

This was announced by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Filip Pronin in Telegram.

"The sounds of explosions were heard in the Kremenchuk district. An industrial facility was hit. This caused a fire. 18 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service and 85 people were involved in the liquidation of the consequences. Fortunately, there were no victims or injured," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade showed footage from night raids in Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region.

Last day, the enemy carried out 33 assaults in the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG). The total losses of the russian occupiers amounted to 624 personnel, as well as weapons and equipment, including the so-called Zmei Gorynych.

At the beginning of the week, February 19, russia's losses during the war in Ukraine reached 1,290 occupiers. The total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 403,720 servicemen. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully downed the plane.