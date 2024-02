Share:













Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 23 russian UAVs that the enemy launched over the territory of Ukraine at night.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday morning, February 20.

It is noted that on the night of February 19-20, 2024, the enemy attacked with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod Oblast), a Kh-31 guided air missile (Zaporizhzhia Region) and 23 Shahed attack drones (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia).

"As a result of combat work, all 23 Shaheds were shot down within the boundaries of the Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions," the press service of the Air Force reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian army attacked the Poltava Region with attack drones on the night of Tuesday, February 20. As a result of the attack, an industrial facility was damaged and a fire broke out.