The transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the territory of Poland in January decreased 2.7 times to 0.37 million tons compared to the indicators of 2022.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In January, the export of agricultural products took place mainly thanks to sea transportation and amounted to 6.7 million tons. Instead, only 0.37 million tons of agricultural products transited the territory of Poland, which is about 5% of the total volume. At the same time, through the territory of Poland in 2022, we exported up to 1 million tons of agricultural products per month," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

According to him, this shows that the statements of Polish agricultural associations regarding the oversaturation of their market are unfair.

"For its part, Ukraine is doing everything possible to minimize any possible economic losses of Polish farmers. We believe that the blockade definitely plays into the hands of russia and it is already using it, showing that we are supposedly not doing well with our friendly Poland. I would like to remind you that in the first days of the full-scale invasion, it was the fraternal Polish people who took in millions of Ukrainians seeking refuge from the war, and together with the Polish authorities, we launched stable military logistics," Kubrakov noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kubrakov held urgent talks with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Jacek Siewiera, regarding the inadmissibility of the border blockade, in particular, the movement of passenger transport.

On February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.