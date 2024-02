Russian pilot Kuzminov was offered to stay in Ukraine, where he would be safer - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, said that russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who was found dead in Spain, was offered to stay in Ukraine after the Mi-8 helicopter transfer operation.

Danilov made a corresponding statement in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda publication.

"Our country's proposal was for him to stay in Ukraine. He would definitely be protected here," the NSDC Secretary said.

According to Danilov, people like Kuzminov, who have a relationship with certain events, need to be vigilant.

He also urged to wait for the official conclusions of the Spanish law enforcement agencies regarding this incident.

We will remind, on February 19, a number of Spanish mass media reported that the body, presumably of russian serviceman Maksim Kuzminov, was found on the territory of the municipality of Villajoyosa.

According to different versions, from 5 to 12 bullets were found in the body of the murdered person, which were fired into him by unknown persons.

At the same time, one media drew attention to the fact that the reports of the Spanish media refer to a 33-year-old man, while Kuzminov is 28 years old.

Later, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, confirmed the death of the russian pilot in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2023, russian serviceman Maksim Kuzminov drove a Mi-8 military transport helicopter from the territory of the russian federation to Ukraine.

In addition to helicopters, Kuzminov delivered components for combat aircraft in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.