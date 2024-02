Russian pilot Kuzminov, who drove Mі-8 helicopter to Ukraine, killed in Spain

Unknowns killed russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov in Spain, who in the summer of 2023 drove a Mі-8 helicopter from russia to Ukraine.

This is stated in the material of the Spanish publication Il Corrispondente, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the publication, Kuzminov's body was discovered on February 13 in the municipality of Villajoyosa.

The resource reports that the man first was shot with 12 bullets, after which he was driven over by a car.

"Then local media reported that the body was found with EUR 100,000, which added to the mystery of what happened," the report said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov confirmed the death of the russian pilot.

"We can confirm the fact of death," Yusov said in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

However, Yusov did not specify information regarding the causes of death of the pilot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who drove the Mі-8 helicopter to Ukraine, was promised to be paid USD 500,000 for the equipment and receive new documents.