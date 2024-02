Share:













Copied



Ukraine expects to receive a grant of USD 4.7 billion from Japan by the end of February.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan's position in support of Ukraine remained unshakable. During our meeting, he said that Japan will provide Ukraine with assistance for USD 12.1 billion, including the announced and realized volume. This is, in particular, a grant worth USD 4.7 billion, which will be received by the end of this month," he said.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine constantly feels Japan's solidarity - in macro-financial, humanitarian, sanctions support.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Shmyhal said that Japan would allocate EUR 1.25 billion to support Japanese investors in Ukraine.

Shmyhal, at the head of the government delegation, is visiting Japan to participate in the conference on economic development and reconstruction of Ukraine. Within the framework of the conference and visit, 56 documents were signed, in particular the convention on the avoidance of double taxation in relation to income taxes.

Ukraine's need for external financing in 2024 is USD 37.3 billion. In the first quarter, Ukraine is expected to receive an additional USD 1.8 billion from Japan. Funds will be raised through World Bank framework projects.