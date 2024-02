Third Separate Assault Brigade soldiers, who were completely surrounded, come out of Avdiivka

Share:













Copied



Some units of the Third Separate Assault Brigade were in full encirclement in Avdiivka, but were able to get out.

The deputy brigade commander Maksym Zhorin announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now we can say that for some time some units of the Third Assault in Avdiivka itself were completely surrounded, but were able to get out," he said.

According to him, not a single fighter remained on the territory of the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

"There, in principle, there is nothing left except a few dilapidated basement rooms," he added.

According to the commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, almost half of the bombs that the russians dropped on Avdiivka fell precisely on the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Third Separate Assault Brigade showed footage from night raids in Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

The Ukrainian military is entrenched on the new lines of defense on the Avdiivka axis and successfully repels the attempts of the russian occupiers to develop an offensive.

In particular, after the capture of Avdiivka, russian invaders attempted massive assaults near Lastochkyne, but the Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks.