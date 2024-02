Share:













The spokesperson for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Colonel Yurii Ihnat, neither confirmed nor denied the information, which was published the day before by a number of mass media, that the first F-16 fighter jets will arrive in Ukraine in June 2024.

Ihnat said this on the air of the national telethon.

"The only thing I can confirm is that there really is an action plan, it is being implemented. The planes are ready to be handed over to our partners in Ukraine. Those countries that have agreed to it," Ihnat said.

The spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces emphasized that it is not only about the transfer of the fighters themselves, but also about their further maintenance, as well as about the financing of this process and the modernization of the planes.

According to him, an international aviation coalition was created for these purposes, which helps to carry out all these processes simultaneously.

"At some point, in the near future, I would like to say the time when the first F-16s will appear in the sky and help us drive the occupier away from the borders," Ihnat said.

Last Sunday, February 18, Politico reported with reference to its own sources that the first F-16 fighter jets could be delivered to Ukraine this summer.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 14, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that F-16 fighters will appear in Ukraine already in the spring.

At the beginning of February, the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, said that Ukraine is waiting for F-16 fighters equipped with missiles with a range of 300-500 kilometers.