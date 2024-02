Share:













The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, predicts that F-16 fighters will appear in Ukraine in the spring.

He said this after the end of the 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format in the comments to the ICTV channel on February 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Budanov, Ramstein discussed in detail technical issues regarding the transfer of F-16 aircraft, as well as the readiness of infrastructure and airfields.

He noted that these issues have essentially already been resolved, it remains only to wait for the final stage.

“The F-16 issue has been decided! Here were details of technical issues, transfer, infrastructure readiness, service readiness... Wait - it will be soon, this is the final stage. You know that our pilots are finishing the training, so everyone can calculate (when the transfer of the F-16 occurs). It's not that hard. I hope that in the spring they will be seen in the sky," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expects that the first F-16 fighters will appear in Ukraine in the spring of 2024.

On January 22, it became known that Ukrainian pilots have already begun joint flights with instructors.

On January 29, the spokesman for the Command of the Air Force of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that F-16 aircraft will help Ukraine with the interception of cruise missiles and drones.