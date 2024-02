Share:













Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Denmark decided to transfer all its artillery to Ukraine. She stressed that providing assistance to Ukraine is not only a matter of production.

She stated this during a speech at the 7th Ukrainian Lunch in Munich.

"We (Europe compared to the United States - Ed.) have also done a lot over the past few years. We should be really proud of our transatlantic community because it has not been stronger than it is today. But, I think it is obvious to everyone that this is not enough," she said.

Frederiksen stressed that regardless of what is happening in the United States, Europe must be able to defend itself - in order to do this, it must transfer to Ukraine what is needed now.

She also noted that the urgency of the transfer of weapons to Ukraine is not enough in the discussions at the Munich Security Conference.

The Prime Minister of Denmark stressed that it is very important to talk about the long-term prospect of providing assistance to Ukraine, so European production is important. Frederiksen added that a few days ago in Germany together with Chancellor Olaf Scholz they opened a factory for the production of ammunition, but Ukraine is asking Europe for ammunition now.

"Ammunition now, artillery now. We decided from Denmark to transfer to Ukraine all the artillery that we have. Therefore, sorry, friends, but there is ammunition in Europe - this is not only a matter of production, because we have weapons, we have ammunition, we have air protection systems that we do not yet use, which we must transfer to Ukraine," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the Ukrainian military was forced to leave Avdiivka on the morning of February 17 due to lack of ammunition due to the inaction of the U.S. Congress.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, the UK is working with countries, including the United States of America, to equip Ukraine with thousands of new drones with artificial intelligence.