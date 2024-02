Ukrainian Navy reports on current location of enemy watercraft in Black Sea: there is missile carrier

In the Black Sea there are two enemy ships, one of them is a carrier of cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov.

Also in the Mediterranean Sea there are two enemy ships, including one carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total volley of up to 8 missiles.

Two vessels passed to the Black Sea, of which one moved in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

In addition, five ships passed to the Sea of Azov, of which two continued towards the Bosphorus Strait.

"Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), turning off automatic identification systems (AIS),” stated the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of February 16, there were 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, 1 ship in the Sea of Azov, there were no missile carriers among them.