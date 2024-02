Russia keeping 2 ships in the Black Sea, no missile carriers – Ukraine's Navy russia keeps two ships in the Bl

As of the morning of February 16, there are two enemy ships in the Black Sea, one Kalibr missile carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, and a total salvo of up to eight missiles.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"There are two enemy ships in the Black Sea; one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov; two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, a total salvo of up to eight missiles," the message reads.

It is noted that during the day, in the interests of russia, passage through the Kerch Strait was made to the Sea of Azov - 10 ships, one of them moved from the Bosphorus Strait to the Black Sea - 11 ships, three of them continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

On February 14, the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the big landing ship Tsezar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state, russia.

The spokesperson for the Naval Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, ironically quoted the russian dictator Vladimir Putin and commented on the destruction of russia's big landing ship Tsezar Kunikov.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, the newly appointed commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU, also commented: "...another confirmation that the enemy cannot walk through Ukrainian territorial waters with impunity."