Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that in Avdiivka (Donetsk Region), the russian army lost 7 times more of its soldiers than the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He said this at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I can't tell you what number of victims and casualties we have. But, for example, in Avdiivka, if you compare the figures, (the losses) are one to seven. For the death of one Ukrainian, there are seven deaths of Russians, this is the ratio. I don't compare it, it's a tragedy to lose even one person. But you have to understand what was happening in this small town," the Ukrainian President stressed.

The head of state also said that the russians have lost "tens of thousands of people" in Avdiivka since October 2023.

The President also commented on the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka.

"It's a professional decision to keep our people. And for us this is the most important task, we take care of our people, our soldiers," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that Ukraine can win, but the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are limited to "long-range and sufficient means of defeat."

"But it's not just up to us. And the situation in Avdiivka confirms this. Unfortunately, keeping Ukraine in an artificial shortage of weapons, in particular, in a shortage of artillery and long-range weapons, allows Putin to adapt to the intensity of hostilities. This weakening of democracy undermines our overall results," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian troops are leaving Avdiivka and moving to defense on more favorable lines.

Colonel General noted that the decision to withdraw Ukrainian units from the city was made in order to avoid encirclement and preserve the life and health of military personnel.