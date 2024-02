Share:













Copied



French President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit Ukraine in March.

Macron said this, during his and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s communication with the media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will arrive by mid-March and will be side by side with the Ukrainian President. You can wait for me in the coming weeks," he said.

Earlier, Macron announced his visit to Ukraine in February, but French media reported that the trip was postponed for security reasons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, during a working visit to France, Zelenskyy signed an agreement with Macron on security cooperation between Ukraine and France, which in particular provides for France's allocation of EUR 3 billion of military assistance to Ukraine in 2024.