Zelenskyy on US aid: I expect that it will not fall away

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that the United States, despite the electoral process, will continue to support Ukraine and, in particular, will decide on the provision of financial assistance.

Zelenskyy said this during his conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with the media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I expect that the United States will not fall away. I believe that the majority of the population supports Ukraine and quite rightly, understanding that we protect not only Ukraine, but all of Europe and our common values. At least I receive such signals constantly from the President and his administration and representatives of two parties," he said.

Zelenskyy added that despite the fact that the United States has "radical voices" and "very hot heads" who are engaged in the electoral process, he expects that there will still be an American pragmatic approach to support Ukraine, which protects the security of the world.

He acknowledged that there is a risk of U.S. failure to provide aid to Ukraine.

"The risks are always there because of the different pressures and electoral process. We count not just on Germany. We count on the European Union and their alliance with the United States," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. House of Representatives decided to go on hiatus until February 28, without voting for a bill on financial assistance to Ukraine.