As of 1 p.m., in Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, there were no blocked Ukrainian units. There is a planned reinforcement of units, Ukrainian troops use all available means to deter russian occupiers.

The Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, February 16.

Tarnavskyi wrote that the Avdiivka axis in the Donetsk Region is the hottest on the entire line of the russian-Ukrainian front. Fierce fighting continues within the city. The occupiers storm Avdiivka simultaneously from several directions around the clock, throwing bombs at it.

"As of 1 p.m., there are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka. In a difficult situation on the battlefield, when only ruins and a pile of broken bricks remain from the fortification, the priority for us is to preserve the lives of soldiers. Thus, Ukrainian units with minor losses left the position on the southern outskirts of Avdiivka. In other threatening areas, if necessary, the troops are also maneuvering with the transition to new prepared positions in order to be able to continue to destroy the russian invaders and hold the city," Tarnavskyi said.

According to him, according to the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the defenders of Avdiivka receive supplies of ammunition in increased volumes. Ukrainian defenders carry out raid and strike actions, logistics also work.

At the same time, on February 15, the losses of russians amounted to 711 people - the most this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, Tarnavskyi said that the Command of the Operational and Strategic Troops Group decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka.

On February 16, OSINT analysts reported that russian occupation troops captured a complex of buildings of the Donetsk filter station in the east of Avdiivka.

At the same time, according to the servicemen of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they were surrounded, but trying to break out.