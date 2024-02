Share:













Copied



In the Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers of the russian federation have accumulated reserves in the Orikhiv axis and are preparing for an offensive.

This was said by the spokesman of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the telethon.

"There is a very relative calm in the Orikhiv axis. Although shelling continues. A new enemy offensive is expected there. Because the enemy group in personnel that has gathered there is approximately the same in scale as in the Avdiyivka axis," he said.

According to him, traditionally the main axes, where the russians are concentrating their assault actions, remain Avdiyivka and the direction of Maryinka to the village of Novomykhaylivka. There they try to capture the eastern outskirts of the village, suffering heavy losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Tavria OSTG Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that in the operational zone of the Tavria OSTG russian troops have carried out the most airstrikes since the beginning of the year.

The russian federation increased the intensity of hostilities in the Tavria axis.