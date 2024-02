Share:













Copied



The number of Polish companies that are ready to take part in the restoration of Ukraine has increased and now exceeds 3,000.

Karol Kubica, director of the Kyiv Bureau of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, told about this in an interview with the Minfin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now we have about 3,000 applications, 60% of them are from small and medium-sized businesses. These are specific companies that know that there is a war in Ukraine, that there may be a risk of corruption, but, despite this, they want to work on the Ukrainian market and take participation in reconstruction. There are seven main sectors in which the interest of Polish entrepreneurs is concentrated. These are medical and pharmaceutical, IT, machinery and equipment, processing of agricultural products, transport and logistics. But the largest part - 47% - is the construction industry," he said.

He noted that the business that worked in Ukraine before the war did not close down and invests in development.

"One enterprise in Lviv was damaged for the amount of EUR 10 million. "Blachy Pruszynski" in the Kyiv Region also suffered numerous losses, where both production premises and warehouses were partially destroyed. However, they all restored their business processes and continue to work," Kubica said.

According to him, the resumption of the work of enterprises is a good signal for other Polish companies, which shows that it is possible to work in Ukraine.

"We receive many questions from Polish entrepreneurs about how to open a representative office in Ukraine or start their own business. So the business is already preparing to immediately join the process with the start of the major reconstruction," he said.

Speaking about the advantage of Polish companies, Kubica noted that Polish services and goods are cheaper than Western ones and are of high quality.

"We are neighbors of Ukraine, which reduces logistics costs. It is also important that Poland has been in the process of transformation for the last 20 years after joining the EU. All this time the country has been a solid construction site. Therefore, we have many companies that know how to work in construction, infrastructure and, in general, in the process of using the resources of European funds for new members. We can transfer all this experience not only to businessmen, but also to local self-government," he said.

Regarding the blocking of the border by Polish carriers, Kubica noted that this led to complications not only for Ukraine, but also for Polish entrepreneurs.

"They lost money due to the impossibility of delivering products to Ukraine. I believe that this issue is for a broad discussion with all parties involved in this problem," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine's reconstruction needs already amount to almost USD 486 billion.

The Polish Investment and Trade Agency is part of the Polish Development Fund group, which provides practical assistance to Polish businesses in exporting and attracting foreign direct investment to Poland.