Norway wants to order production of 10 NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine

The Norwegian government proposed that the country's parliament order the production of ten NASAMS air defense systems for their further transfer to Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Norway announced this on Friday, February 9.

The ministry said in a statement that the government has asked parliament to order production of ten NASAMS complexes from Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace (KDA).

It is also proposed to order four NASAMS fire control machines from KDA.

After production, it is proposed to transfer launchers and control centers to Ukraine as military assistance.

The ministry added that the country had invested NOK 3.45 billion (USD 326 million) in military aid to Ukraine since the start of russia's full-scale invasion.

What is known about NASAMS air defense systems

NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System) is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system developed by the Norwegian KDA together with the American company Raytheon.

The complex is designed to combat aerodynamic maneuvering targets at low and medium altitudes.

NASAMS is capable of destroying ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January this year it became known that Canada never supplied NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, which the country's authorities promised to transfer a year ago.

Recall that in November 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the NASAMS complexes promised by Lithuania were on combat duty in Ukraine.