Germany is going to provide Ukraine with a short-term military aid package worth about EUR 100 million. It will include armored vehicles, trucks and thermal imagers.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius, his words are quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country.

Pistorius recalled that last week the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, General Carsten Breuer, visited Ukraine.

In Kyiv, Breuer met with his colleague, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to Pistorius, the generals discussed the situation on the front line, after which Breuer promised Syrskyi short-term support. It will include the following weapons and equipment:

an unknown number of wheeled combat vehicles with enhanced anti-mine protection (MRAP);

77 trucks with a 1A1 convertible body;

ammunition for arming small drones;

medical supplies;

spare parts for various weapon systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) that this year Germany will transfer three times more ammunition to Ukraine.

And on January 25, Germany announced the delivery of Leopard 1 tanks and IRIS-T air defense systems in a new package of military aid to Ukraine.