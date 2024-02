3rd Separate Assault Brigade says situation in Avdiyivka is not like one in Bakhmut

During the battle for Bakhmut, the mercenaries of the Wagner Private Military Company tried to save their machinery and equipment, using personnel in the offensive against the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The situation is different in the area of Avdiyivka — constant attacks by a large number of vehicles.

Oleksandr Borodin, the press officer of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), talked about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is engaged in maintaining defensive positions in the area of Avdiyivka. This task is complicated by the balance of power and the amount of resources that the russians possess.

"The enemy has constant support; instead of an unwound battalion, another one is coming, and there is no horizon that they might run out of something, both in terms of people and resources," Borodin said.

The serviceman emphasized that because of this, the situation in Avdiyivka was much more complicated than the one in Bakhmut a year ago.

The russians use a large number of armored vehicles every day, bombarding Ukrainian military positions with aerial bombs and attack drones.

The mercenaries of the Wagner PMC, which the 3rd SAB encountered in the Bakhmut area, performed almost all tasks by using personnel, not equipment.

"At the same time, these are tank attacks together with infantry. A large number of armored personnel carriers, aviation, FPV drones. There was no such thing in Bakhmut during the time of the Wagnerites," added Borodin.

On February 15, the command of the 3rd SAB confirmed that the unit was urgently transferred to the Avdiyivka area to provide assistance to the city garrison.

The servicemen of the unit later told what the current balance of forces is on the Avdiyivka Axis, as well as who is opposing the Defense Forces on this part of the front.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, this morning, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, confirmed the withdrawal of the units of the AFU from threatening axes in the area of Avdiyivka.

