The G7 countries (USA, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan) intend to sign a long-term security agreement with Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the British Sky News with reference to the office of the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Rishi Sunak.

The G7 declaration is expected on Wednesday, July 12, on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius.

It is noted that this is the first time that so many countries intend to agree on a comprehensive multi-year security agreement with another country.

Downing Street said the deal would include providing Ukraine with large amounts of defense equipment, expanding and accelerating intelligence sharing, and strengthening cyber defense support.

It is also planned to expand military training programs and develop the industrial potential of Ukraine.

"As Ukraine makes strategic progress in its counteroffensive, and as the degradation of Russian forces begins to infect Putin's front line, we are increasing our formal measures to protect Ukraine in the long term. We cannot allow a repeat of what happened in Ukraine, and the declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that it is never left vulnerable again," the publication quotes the British Prime Minister's statement as saying.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 7, the administration of the U.S. president announced that the participants of the NATO summit in Vilnius will discuss the long-term security of Ukraine.

In mid-June, the Financial Times wrote with reference to its own sources that the West intends to offer Ukraine long-term security guarantees instead of NATO membership.