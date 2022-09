Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the cost of restoring Ukraine is estimated at more than USD 349 billion.

This is stated in a message on the government's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The cost of Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery needs, according to the report "Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment" (RDNA), is estimated at more than USD 349 billion," Shmyhal said during an online speech at the presentation of the RDNA report, which took place in Brussels on September 9 with the participation of the Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic and the Vice-President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde.

The head of the government emphasized that urgent restoration of social infrastructure, preparation for the coming winter, urgent repair works, gas purchases, restoration of important transport routes are the priorities of the state for the near future.

According to him, Ukraine will need USD 105 billion in the short term to solve the priority needs, according to the assessment results.

Only for the first stage - rapid recovery – USD 17 billion are needed, of which Ukraine needs USD 3.4 billion already in the next three months.

"We hope for such support and call on our partners from the G7 and the EU, the IMF and the World Bank to support relevant recovery projects now," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal noted that this amount does not yet fully reflect the scale of destruction and losses for Ukraine and called on the World Bank and other partners to update the report regularly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the European Commission approved the Recovery Plan for Ukraine.