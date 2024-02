Share:













Telegram contains some threats to the security of Ukraine, and it is necessary to look for solutions to this problem.

Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this at the Ukraine Media Center.

According to him, all the threats that Telegram poses to society are quite real, and the platform itself is the main question, not the users who use it.

"It is not about individual users or individual media that are presented on this platform, it is a question of the platform itself. It contains a whole series of threats to the information, and not only information, security of our country. Yes, this question must be answered, and I think it will definitely happen," Andrii Yusov said.

Separately, a representative of Ukrainian intelligence added that he would like to have answers to all questions and, in general, to have a magic button that could turn off everything that poses a threat. Unfortunately, this is not possible yet.

In this regard, says Andrii Yusov, Ukraine forces to build communication with the administrations of all platforms and Telegram is no exception.

"With some it is easier to solve, with others it is more difficult. With Telegram it is the most difficult. It is a constant work, multi-level: both on the territory of the platform itself by creating content that would destroy myths, clarify and cover the target audience, and work from the point of view of normalizing the activities of these sites. All these measures are being taken, but there is still a lot of work," concluded the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

