President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the capitals of three European countries this week to secure new military aid as the U.S. fails to approve funding for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Bloomberg agency with reference to its sources.

According to the interlocutors of the agency, it is expected that Zelenskyy will take part in the Munich Security Conference. It will be held from Thursday to Sunday.

It is planned that Zelenskyy will visit Berlin and Paris as part of his participation in the conference. It is emphasized that these plans have not yet been confirmed.

Zelenskyy may also visit London, although the president's team is focused on those countries that have not yet signed bilateral security guarantees with Ukraine.

Interlocutors of the agency said that Zelenskyy needs to make arguments in favor of speeding up military aid since the ammunition reserves of the Ukrainian army are running out.

The agency notes that Berlin and Paris refused to comment on Zelenskyy's possible visit.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of the month, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the lack of ammunition forces the Ukrainian military to choose priority areas for defense.

According to information received by The New York Times, without the help of Western countries, Ukraine will run out of missile reserves for air defense systems within a month.