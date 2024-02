Share:













Copied



Russia attempted to attack Kyiv with various types of missiles on Thursday morning, February 15. All targets were destroyed by air defense forces.

This follows from a statement by the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko.

The official noted that no victims or destruction were recorded in the capital.

According to him, the missile attack of the russian invaders was combined.

"In particular, the enemy directed various types of missiles at Kyiv as well. They entered the city from different directions," says Popko.

He added that the air alert in the capital lasted for more than two hours.

"All enemy missiles that were flying at Kyiv were destroyed by the air defense forces and means. (Expect the exact number and type of missiles in the reports of the Air Force)," says the statement of the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of February 7, russian attackers used X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of the russian federation. Air defense forces and means eliminated approximately two dozen enemy missiles over Kyiv and near the capital.

Earlier, the South Operational Command spoke about the preparation of massive missile attacks on the russians on February 24.