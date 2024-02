Share:













Israel has opened its market for feed flour and feed fats from Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the notification, the relevant certificates have been agreed by the competent authorities of the two countries: the Veterinary Certificate for Accompanying Poultry flour/Feather flour/Fishmeal and the Veterinary Certificate for Accompanying Oils and Fats for Animal Feeding.

"The State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection continues to promote the expansion of bilateral trade and the diversification of the export of products of various categories, in particular animal feed. Currently, 220 areas are being worked out regarding the opening of the markets of foreign countries by product items: meat, dairy products, fish products, beekeeping products and others," Serhii Tkachuk, Head of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, emphasized.

