Kuwait allowed the export of fish and fish products from Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kuwaiti market is open for the export of fish and fish products from Ukraine. This is the second foreign market for Ukrainian exporters that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection opened this week. The first was the Chinese market for honey producers... Negotiations with foreign partners to facilitate the export of Ukrainian goods to foreign markets continue. This is an important part of our work and a broader strategy to create new opportunities in the world for Ukrainian business," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

The health certificate for the export of sea and river aquatic animals (fish, molluscs, crustaceans, echinoderms, including farmed ones) and their products from Ukraine to Kuwait has been published on the official website of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

According to the report, forms of bilateral certificates for the export of fish and fish products from Ukraine to the following countries have been agreed: European Union, Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Moldova, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, China allowed the export of honey from Ukraine.