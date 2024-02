Share:













After the attack on the big landing ship Tsezar Kunikov, only wreckage and an oil stain remained from the russian vessel.

This is evidenced by russian radio intercepts from the place of destruction of the ship.

They are published by the press service of the Defense Intelligence.

"I observe wreckage and an oily stain," the russians said in the conversations.

The site of the attack on the ship was inspected by the russians from Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters. The An-26 military transport aircraft of the russian air and space forces acted as a relay of information.

The Defense Intelligence told what happened to the ship a few days before it was hit by Ukrainian drones. So, for ten days, Tsezar Kunikov stood near the specialized mooring wall, from which the occupiers load ships with military weapons and equipment.

According to a preliminary visual assessment, at the time of drowning, the big landing ship was loaded.

We will remind you that today, February 14, the Defense Intelligence in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the big landing ship Tsezar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.

The spokesman of the Naval Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, commenting on the sinking of the ship, said: "As the president of the russian federation said at one time, 'it has drowned'."