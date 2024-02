Share:













The Russian informational and psychological special operation (IPSO) is spreading information about the alleged offensive in the north of Ukraine. Oleksii Drozdenko, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, denied this fake.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

He noted that the enemy is spreading IPSO about the alleged offensive of occupation troops in the north of Ukraine and the occupation of Sumy.

"There is no real threat. And our AFU are strong and ready to fight back," Drozdenko said.

We will remind you that in November 2023, Zelenskyy created a military administration in Sumy and appointed Drozdenko as its head. Since the summer of 2023, Drozdenko has held the position of Deputy Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization - Head of the Regional Military Administration.

Earlier, Borrell said that after the presidential "elections" in March, russia may launch another major offensive in Ukraine. He emphasized that unlike their russian "colleagues", Ukrainian soldiers know what they are fighting for, and they do not lack motivation.