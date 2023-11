President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created the Sumy City Military Administration and appointed Oleksii Drozdenko as its head. This is stated in decree No. 720 and order No. 184 of October 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", I decree: to establish the Sumy City Military Administration of the Sumy District of the Sumy Region," the decree reads.

Since the summer of 2023, Drozdenko held the position of deputy head of the Sumy Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization - head of the Regional Military Administration, before that he worked at the Sumy State University as the deputy head of the Department of Computer Sciences, head of the Computerized Management Systems Section.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 9, the High Anti-Corruption Court suspended the mayor of Sumy Oleksandr Lysenko, who is suspected of bribery, from his post for 2 months.

On the evening of October 2, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), detained Oleksandr Lysenko and the director of the infrastructure department of the Sumy City Council, Oleksandr Zhurba, for receiving part of a bribe in the amount of UAH 1.4 million. According to the SSU, the suspects demanded UAH 2,130,000 from a local company engaged in garbage removal.