The number of victims of the russian attack on Kyiv on February 7 increased to 5 people. One of the victims died in the hospital.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in Telegram.

"An injured woman from a house in the Holosiyivskyi district died in the hospital," he said.

As the mayor of the capital added, she was in an extremely difficult condition.

"The doctors fought for the woman's life for a week," Klitschko stated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia used a 3M22 Zircon missile to attack Kyiv on February 7. Markings on fragments and parts, identification of components and parts, features of the type of weapon indicate the fact of the use of the Zircon missile. At the same time, the occupiers directed an anti-ship hypersonic missile into an area where there are no military objects, only civilian infrastructure and peaceful people.

As a result of the attack, 40 wounded were reported, including a pregnant woman. As a result of shelling, an 18-story building caught fire in the Holosiyivskyi district of the capital, and the fire was extinguished for several hours. Also, due to falling debris, part of the city was left without electricity.