As a result of the russian army's missile attack on Kyiv, 40 people are known to have been injured.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

They confirmed there that 4 people were killed as a result of russian aggression, and 40 people were injured. Among them is a pregnant woman.

As a result of shelling, an 18-story building caught fire in the Holosiyivskyi district of the capital, and the fire was extinguished for several hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of February 7, russian attackers used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of the russian federation. Air defense forces and means eliminated approximately two dozen enemy missiles over Kyiv and near the capital.

Earlier it was reported that a human body was found under the rubble of the damaged house.

Also, employees of the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire in a multi-story residential building in the Holosiyivskyi district, which broke out as a result of a russian missile attack. A fire in the service station building on an area of 800 square meters was also extinguished. About 40 cars were burned or damaged there.