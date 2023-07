Cabinet appoints auditor of financial statements of Naftogaz

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed the Audit Firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC (Audit) as the auditor of the financial statements of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The firm will carry out a mandatory audit of Naftogaz's financial statements in 2023-2024.

The supervisory board of Naftogaz recommended approving the relevant company as an audit entity for the provision of audit services.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (Audit) was also approved by the government as an independent auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2021-2022 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the 1st quarter, Naftogaz received UAH 7.7 billion in profit.

Naftogaz expects UAH 40 billion in losses in 2022.