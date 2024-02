Zelenskyy holds first meeting of Staff with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, they decide to increase number of mob

On Monday, February 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in an updated composition with the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, they decided to increase the number and capabilities of mobile firing groups.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the updated composition. Priority issues are unchanged: the frontline and the protection of frontline regions, people and critical infrastructure from russian air terror. Reports by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, intelligence representatives, commanders of operational and strategic groups of troops. Avdiivka, Kupiansk, south. Providing the army with everything necessary: shells, drones, EW," he said.

The Staff also heard reports from power engineers and heads of civil-military administrations of frontline regions on the further development of multi-level protection of electric, water and heat supply facilities.

The Headquarters decided to increase the number and capabilities of mobile fire groups.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Zelenskyy appointed Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Major General Anatolii Barhylevych as the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, dismissing Ihor Tantsiura from this post.