AFU destroy 790 occupiers, 10 tanks and 21 armored vehicles. General Staff reports losses of russians per day

Over the last day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 790 russian occupiers. The total number of losses of the russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion is 395,990 troops.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the losses of russian invaders since the beginning of a full-scale invasion are:

personnel - about 395,990 (+ 790) people,

tanks ‒ 6,416 (+ 10) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 11,977 (+ 21) units,

artillery systems - 9,481 (+ 6) units,

MLRS - 981 (+ 0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 666 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 332 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level drones - 7,302 (+ 45),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,882 (+ 1),

ships/boats ‒ 24 (+ 0) units,

submarines - 1 (+ 0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 12,599 (+ 7) units,

special equipment ‒ 1,514 (+ 1).

