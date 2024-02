Share:













Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 930 Russian invaders in the past day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion is already about 395,200 people.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Enemy’s total combat losses for the period from February 24, 2022, to February 11, 2024, approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 395,200 (+930);

tanks – 6,406 (+12);

armored combat vehicles - 11,956 (+14);

artillery systems – 9,475 (+16);

MLRS - 981;

air defense equipment - 666;

planes - 332;

helicopters - 325;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 7,257 (+22);

cruise missiles - 1,881;

ships/boats - 24;

submarines - 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12,592 (+13);

special equipment – 1,513 (+1).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into February 11, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 45 Shahed-136/131 drones. Air defense forces and means shot down 40 of them.