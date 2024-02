Russia sends special forces to storm Avdiivka and begins to actively use tanks - AFU

The russian federation continues to storm in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka. Russian special forces units were deployed there.

The speaker of the Tavria Defense Forces Dmytro Lykhovii has stated this on the air of the national telethon.

"We see the intentions of the enemy, it wants the operational encirclement of Avdiivka. We oppose, the front line is moving in both directions," he said.

According to him, the russians near Avdiivka had previously used the tactics of small infantry groups. However, recently they have changed their actions and began to attract more armored vehicles - tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, special forces were deployed to Avdiivka.

"There is a regular Russian army, very well prepared, infantry, paratroopers, there are special forces," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the russian occupiers had set themselves the goal of capturing Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka in the near future.

On February 6, the chairman of the Avdiivka City Council Vitalii Barabash said that separate russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were entering the city.

On February 4, Ukrainian journalist Andrii Tsaplienko reported that the russian occupation troops took advantage of the worsening weather conditions and entered the northern outskirts of Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.