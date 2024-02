Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Farid Safarov from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

This is stated in government order No. 92 of February 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Safarov has held the post of Deputy Minister of Energy since November 2021.

Previously, he held the position of director general of the Directorate of Digital Infrastructure in Transport at the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Svitlana Hrynchuk and Oleksandr Kheilo as Deputy Ministers of Energy.