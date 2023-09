The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Svitlana Hrynchuk and Oleksandr Kheilo as Deputy Ministers of Energy.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From July 29, 2022, Hrynchuk held the position of Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine for European Integration.

Previously, Kheilo held the position of director of Ukrvuhillia state enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yuliya Pidkomorna from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy.

In April 2021, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Herman Halushchenko, vice president of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, as the Minister of Energy.