US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday night after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day, Fox News reported.

According to a statement released by the Department of Defense from his doctors, Austin was taken to the hospital by security on Sunday, January 11, due to symptoms suggesting an urgent bladder problem. After a series of tests and evaluations, Austin was admitted to the intensive care unit for supportive care and close monitoring.

"It is currently unclear how long Secretary of Defense Austin will remain hospitalized. The current bladder problem is not expected to change the timeline for his expected full recovery. The prognosis for his cancer remains excellent. An update on the Secretary's condition will be provided as soon as possible," the statement said.

Austin's powers have been temporarily transferred to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

The Secretary of Defense was scheduled to travel to Brussels on Tuesday, February 13, to participate in the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine and the NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting.

As you know, last December, Austin was hospitalized at Walter Reed, where he underwent surgery for prostate cancer. A week later, he developed an infection and was hospitalized again.