US Secretary of Defense Austin transfers his powers to deputy due to hospitalization

On February 11, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was taken to a hospital in Washington for treatment of "symptoms indicating an urgent bladder problem". He transferred the duties of his office to the deputy head of the Pentagon, Kathleen Hicks.

This was announced by Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder.

So, it is reported that Austin was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is still there and receiving treatment.

"At approximately 4:55 p.m. today, Secretary Austin transferred the duties and responsibilities of the Secretary of Defense to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. She assumed the duties and responsibilities. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House, and Congress have been informed," Ryder said in a statement.

Later, an updated release was published regarding Lloyd Austin's health.

"It is not known at this time how long Secretary Austin will remain in the hospital. His current bladder problem is not expected to affect his anticipated full recovery. The prognosis for the cancer remains excellent. An update on the Secretary's condition will be provided as soon as possible," it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 70-year-old Austin was admitted to the intensive care unit on January 1 due to complications after an operation performed in late December. But senior officials of the Defense Department and the White House learned about his serious illness only three days later.

At that time, his secret hospitalization raised concerns about security and transparency.

And on January 15, the Secretary was discharged from the hospital, where he was in connection with the treatment of prostate cancer.