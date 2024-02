Constitutional Court Acting Head Holovatyi refuses to pay fine for corruption and appeals to court of appeal

The Constitutional Court’s acting head Serhii Holovatyi has appealed to the court of appeal against the decision of the district court, which convicted him of corruption and fined him.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appeal was filed by Holovatyi on February 2.

The date of consideration of the appeal has not yet been determined.

Holovatyi disagrees with the court decision, which recognized him as a corrupt person.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, acting head of the Constitutional Court Holovatyi was found guilty of corruption and obliged to pay a UAH 1,700 fine.

The court found that the acting head of the CCU did not comply with the legal requirements of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), namely, did not eliminate violations of the requirements of Art. 12, Part 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prevention of Corruption" and did not provide information, as well as copies of documents required in the NACP request from September 14, 2023.

The NACP drew up protocols on an administrative offense against the Constitutional Court’s acting head Serhii Holovatyi and the head of the Secretariat of this court Viktor Beschastnyi. Subsequently, the NACP drew up another protocol on Holovatyi’s corruption. He could be dismissed.