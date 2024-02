Share:













The Ministry of Foreign Affairs took special control over the investigation into the murder of a Ukrainian basketball player in Germany.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has taken special control over the investigation into the murder of a Ukrainian basketball player in Germany. The Consulate General in Düsseldorf has already held negotiations with the head of the police in the city of Essen. The consuls emphasized the need for the investigation to be carried out as soon as possible and the criminal to be brought to justice," he wrote.

Nikolenko added that according to available information, the police have already detained the attacker, and investigative actions are ongoing.

According to him, the consulate is also monitoring the treatment of another injured Ukrainian, he is receiving the necessary medical assistance in the Essen hospital, his condition is stable, there are no threats to his life.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Basketball Federation reported that in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday, February 10, unknown persons stabbed 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov on the street, his friend Artem Kozachenko is in intensive care.

The incident happened in Düsseldorf, where the athletes were competing for the youth team ART Giants (U-19) from Düsseldorf.

As the Federation notes, on the eve of the next match, young basketball players were attacked with knives on the street because of their nationality, according to preliminary information, the criminals were eight young people of Arab appearance.