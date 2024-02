Share:













In Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday, February 10, unknown people stabbed 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov on the street, his friend Artem Kozachenko is in intensive care.

This was reported by the Kyiv Basketball Federation overnight into Monday, February 12.

It is noted that unknown persons with knives attacked Volodymyr and Artem because of their nationality. The incident happened a few days ago in Düsseldorf, Germany, where the athletes were at the competition. Volodymyr Yermakov and Artem Kozachenko played for the youth team ART Giants (U-19) from Düsseldorf.

"On the eve of the next match, they were attacked with knives on the street simply because they are Ukrainians. The whole team spent the night in the hospital next to our boys. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save Yermakov, and Kozachenko remains in intensive care," the message says.

It is also noted that the local police already conducting the case, there were witnesses at the scene of the crime. Yermakov was engaged in basketball and played in the children's teams Teyvaz and 5T.E.A.M.-DYuSSh-12 (born in 2006). As part of the youth national team of Ukraine (U-16), he played at the 2022 European Championship in Bulgaria.